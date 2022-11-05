PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate RFCL on Nov 12

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Telangana on November 12 to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Ramagundam.

Narendra Modi is expected to arrive by a special flight and leave for Ramagundam by helicopter on November 12. He will return to Hyderabad after the inauguration and leave for New Delhi the same day.

RFCL inauguration is an official event and there is no clarity on whether the Chief Minister has been invited or not. Official sources opined that since it is an official event, the Centre will extend an invitation to the Chief Minister for RFCL inauguration as per protocol.

Official sources said that the government was yet to receive a detailed schedule of the visit from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed arrangements for Modi’s visit with DGP P. Mahendar Reddy, SCR general manager Arun Kumar, RFCL CEO A.K. Jain, special CS Sunil Sharma, special secretary (home) Ravi Gupta, additional DG Jithender and Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.

