PM Modi's Efforts Paid Off In Achieving UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag For Ramappa, Says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept all his efforts in achieving the long-awaited UNESCO world heritage site tag to Ramappa Temple. Bandi Sanjay conveyed his thanks to PM Modi. He also thanked Union Minister Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy.

After UNESCO’s announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness."

Rudreswara Temple also known as Ramappa temple, located at Palampet, Mulugu district, near Warangal became UNESCO’s first World Heritage site in Telangana. The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO and the historic temple is now India's 39th world heritage site. The temple is known for marvellous craftsmanship and delicate relief work. The foundation is built with the sandbox technique and the flooring is made of granite and the pillars basalt.

A World Heritage Site is a place that has a unique value. World Heritage Sites are designated by UNESCO for having cultural, historical, scientific, or another form of significance. To be on the list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the site must be geographically and historically identifiable. The nomination for a World Heritage Site for the Ramappa and Kakatiya temples was made in 2014.