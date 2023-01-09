PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, Will KCR Receive Modi?

Hyderabad: It’s now official that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana capital on January 19 during which he will launch various development works.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was blamed for violating the protocol for not receiving the Prime Minister on two occasions. It remains to be seen if he will continue to avoid Narendra Modi or follow the established protocol of welcoming the Prime Minister.

During his brief visit to Hyderabad, PM Modi will inaugurate South Central Railway development works worth Rs 2,400 crore. The various development works include modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of Rs 700 crore, doubling of railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore and works on Kazipet railway coach workshop at a cost of Rs 521 crore, a press release from BJP said here on Monday. He will also be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

Earlier, Telangana BJP unit president Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and BJP parliamentary party board member Dr K Laxman visited the Secunderabad railway station to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. They also visited Secunderabad Parade Grounds to oversee the arrangements for PM Modi’s public meeting.

