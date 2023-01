PM Modi Virtually Flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing on Sunday. This is also going to be the first blue and white colour train connecting two Telugu speaking states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister For Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Telangana State ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BJP leaders Laxman, Bandi Sanjay and other railway officials were present at the inagural event.

