PM Modi’s Lack Of Vision Root Cause of All Problems: KTR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) made another satirical comment on the Narendra Modi -led Central government over the coal shortage issue in the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter KTR first referred to the current coal shortage in various parts of the country. He also listed out the shortage of various essentials such as Oxygen during the COVID time, electricity for industries, employment for the youth, and allocation of funds to the states during BJP rule, in his Tweet in Telugu.

KTR attributed the root cause of all these problems to the lack of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. In the final remark, he took a dig at the Central Government stating- “NPA Govt’s amazing performance”! Here is the tweet.