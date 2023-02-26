NEW DELHI: A heritage step well revived by the Railways found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, in its 98th episode, on Sunday.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister praised the Zonal Railway Training Institute, in Secunderabad for its efforts in the renovation of a 200-year-old heritage well located on its premises which promoted sustainable & green initiatives. As per reports the 50-feet-deep heritage step-well is yielding about 1 lakh litres of water per month, which caters to the need of the Zonal Railway Training Institute, Supervisors Training Center, and Territorial Camp in the area and also saves about Rs 5 lakh.

Quoting a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, Modi termed it as a laudatory effort. The Institute further built Rainwater Harvesting Pits around it to facilitate water conservation.

This is a laudatory effort. https://t.co/OcOdjnCxoO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

