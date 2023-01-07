PM Modi Likely to Visit Telangana in Third Week of January: Sources

Hyderabad: With an eye on Telangana Assembly polls and to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) reach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state in the third week of January, sources said.

Recently, the Telangana BJP chalked out a ‘Mission 90’ plan in the ‘vistarak’ meet to take the ruling BRS party head-on in the upcoming Assembly elections. The saffron party is aiming to win 90 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.

PM Modi is expected to visit Hyderabad on January 19 or 20. He will likely participate in various developmental programmes including flagging-off Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad Railway Station and Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Modi will likely address a public meeting after launching the various programmes.

The state BJP unit is planning to hold 10,000 village-level meetings before April with the help of over 32,000 booth-rung committee leaders. The slogan of the party will be ‘KCR ko Hatao, Telangana ko Bachao’.

