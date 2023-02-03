PM Modi Hyderabad Visit Cancelled, But Amit Shah is Coming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't likely make his scheduled visit to Hyderabad on February 13 since he would be preoccupied with the Parliamentary Budget Session on that day. The PM was scheduled to attend events hosted by Indian Railways during his visit to the city, including the laying of the foundation stone for the Rs 521 crore railway coach overhauling plant in Kazipet and the Rs 699 crore redevelopment project of Secunderabad railway station. Later on the day, the PM was scheduled to speak at a public assembly. The visit of the PM to the city has been postponed twice already. He was reportedly supposed to travel to Hyderabad on January 19.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah planned to visit Hyderabad0 to take part in Central Government-related events. Separately, Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P.Nadda are expected to attend Parliament Pravasi Yojana sessions across the state, though dates are yet to be confirmed. "We have yet to receive full information of Amit Shah's visit to Telangana," said BJP state general secretary G.Premender Reddy.