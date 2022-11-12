PM Modi Dedicates RFCL Plant to Nation, Says SCCL Will Not Be Privatised

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) to the nation. Later, Modi virtually inaugurated the Bhadrachalam Road-Sathupally railway line project. He also laid the foundation stone for three highway expansion projects in the Telangana State.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of the RFCL plant on August 7, 2016 in Peddapalli district. The fertiliser plant has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore. The plant is expected to ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertiliser to the farmers in the state as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Addressing a mix of people and farmers, PM Modi said earlier farmers were forced to pay hefty amounts for urea and also used to black-marketing. He elaborated on how the Central government was providing various subsidies on fertilisers to the farmers in the country.

In an oblique reference to TRS, the Prime Minister alleged that some leaders from Hyderabad are misleading coal mine workers and the people claiming the Centre will privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited owned mines in Telangana. He said the SCCL would be privatised.

Don't fall for rumours spread by the opposition. We neither have the intention nor the right to privatize The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Besides, we don't have any proposal under consideration for the privatization of the coal mines. - PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/j7VOX9uh7r — BJP (@BJP4India) November 12, 2022

Earlier, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed the people and said the ESI hospital will be constructed as soon as the State government allocated land in Ramagundam. He said the Centre is committed for the development of the State.

Also Read: Munugode Results Show BJP’s Lotus will Bloom in Telangana: PM Modi at Begumpet Rally