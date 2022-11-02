PM Modi to Dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers Plant to Nation on Nov 12

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Telangana to the nation on November 12. However, there is no official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in this matter.

RFCL, a natural gas-based ammonia urea complex, declared its commercial operation of Ramagundam Unit in Telangana on March 22, 2021.

It’s worth mentioning here that PM Modi is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on November 11. He will inaugurate and lay foundations for various developmental and infrastructure projects in the city. After the programme, the Prime Minister may also address a public meeting in the port city.

RFCL is a joint venture company of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). The Union government pumped in Rs 6,120 crore in RFCL.

According to media reports, officials from the Central government and Ramagundam police have inspected the Fertilizers plant and have chosen the place to build a helipad at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the NTPC township.

