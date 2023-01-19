PM Modi Common Target for KCR, Kejriwal, Akhilesh and Vijayan

In the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s foray into national politics Telangana CM KCR and his counterparts from Delhi,Punjab and Kerala Aravind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national secretary leader D Raja targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KCR came heavily down on PM Narendra Modi for the BJP’s move to privatise LIC, Vizag steel plant and power sector and BRS government will take them back and restore PSU status once voted to power. He also said that PM Modi will go home in 2024 and that they (BRS and non-BJP) will go to Delhi.

Appealing to the people of the country to vote out the Modi government in the upcoming general elections, Arvind Kejrwal said that PM Modi is only busy creating trouble for non-BJP CMs. The APP leader said that it is not the governors who are creating trouble for elected CMs but they are acting at the behest of PM Modi.

Asserting that opposition parties in the country would become a credible political alternative before 2024 general elections, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav said BrS party will play a crucial role in dethroning BJP in the next general elections.

The SP leader also said that the communal and corrupt regime of the BJP should go.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP-RSS combine of destroying the federal structure of the country.

Addressing BRS public meeting in Khammam, Viajayan said that BJP-RSS is trying to polarise the people on communal lines. “ People need to live in peace and communal harmony. But, BJP is destroying the values of democracy, social justice and equality,” he said.

