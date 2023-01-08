PM Modi Avoids Direct Interaction with Journalists, Claims K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Challenging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla said Modi should ‘Meet the Press’ and face the questions from political leaders and the public.

She made this remark while addressing the second state-level conference of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Sunday. Several delegates from the Indian Journalists Union (IUJ) also attended the meeting.

Kavitha lamented that PM Modi allegedly avoided open press conferences during the last 9 years of BJP’s regime at the Centre and during his ‘selective’ interviews, he was not questioned by the journalists.

“It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister gives selected interviews and just conveys what he wants to. Meanwhile, Telangana’s Chief Minister addresses a minimum of 300-350 journalists at a press meet and answers all their questions,” Kavitha said.

On this occasion, the BRS leader explained how the Telangana government was taking care of journalists. She said the government has granted rs 100 crore funds to the journalists. She added for the first time, a widow of a journalist was given Rs 3,000 by the government and also a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend is also being given to their school going children.

