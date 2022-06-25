PM Modi to Arrive in Hyderabad on July 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city of Hyderabad for two days, July 2 and July 3 primarily to attend the National Executive meeting of the BJP that is going to take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Novotel hotel, Hitech city.

He will arrive on July 2 in the afternoon at Begumpet Airport and will leave straight for the Raj Bhavan, where he will reportedly stay during his visit.

On July 3 the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad in the evening and stay overnight in Hyderabad. He will leave on July 4 morning to Bheemavaram.

