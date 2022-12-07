PM Modi Against Revdi Culture But Ready to Waive-off Bad Loans, Claims KCR

Jagtial: Criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said Modi is good at coining slogans but has miserably failed in putting those slogans into action.

KCR alleged that Prime Minister Modi has done nothing for the development of the country during his last eight years rule except giving slogans. Targeting the revdi culture – culture of freebies – remark of PM Modi, he said the Centre is against giving sops to the farmers but has no issue in waiving off 14 lakh crores of bad loans.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister inaugurated an Integrated District Collector Office Complex and laid the foundation stone for the party district office Jagtial. Addressing a public meeting here, KCR asked what kind of development the country has seen in sectors like irrigation, electricity and welfare.

“They gave Sab ka Saat, Sab ka Vikaas slogan which is Sab Bakwaas. They gave the Beti Bachao, Beti Padao slogan, but cut down funds to Anganwadis,” KCR said.

He said the TRS in the state of Telangana and BJP at the centre came to power at the same time. Telangana is on the path of development while the country is continuously seeing a downward slide on the development front, KCR claimed. The CM slammed the Modi government for selling profit making public units like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) possessing 35 lakh crore assets.

Also Read: No Truth in Allegations of Privatising Singareni Collieries, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Clarifies