PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Telangana Soon: Bandi Sanjay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address a huge public meeting in Telangana to mark the culmination of street corner meetings of the party being held across the state.

Speaking to the media, Telangana unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay said there had been a huge response to the street-corner meetings aimed at allegedly exposing the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

“In an unprecedented manner, we have been holding 11,000 street-corner meetings. Subsequently, public rallies would be held in every Assembly constituency headquarters,” he said.