This Place Recorded Lowest Temperature in Telangana

The temperature in Telangana has dropped and several regions have recorded lowest temperature. In the last two days, the temperature has dropped to 15–18 degrees Celsius. In the wee hours it was 10–15 degrees Celsius in many areas. On Thursday, Adilabad district recorded 9 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad said that temperatures in Adilabad may dip below 10 degrees in the next three to four days. Temperatures in Telangana have fallen due to north-easterly winds and a western disturbance in north India.

Temperatures will continue to fall 3-4 degrees below average during the following three to four days. Adilabad's temperature is being observed since it may go below 10 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Hyderabad may exceed 17 degrees Celsius in the coming days, said the IMD reports.

According to official statistics from the India Meteorological Department IMD, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 15 at Adilabad, Telangana, at 12.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, several parts of the state saw above-average temperature drops ranging from 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad has decreased by 1.4 degrees Celsius in the previous 24 hours, while the minimum temperature has dropped by one degree. The maximum temperature on December 15 was 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in Ramagundam was 15.3 degrees Celsius, a 1.6 degree Celsius dip. Medak's lowest temperature was 13 degrees Celsius.

The IMD issued a statement on Thursday announcing that Hyderabad would have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, beginning on December 16 and ending on December 17. "Mist/haze is quite likely to remain during the early hours." Surface winds will be north-easterly, with gusts of up to ten kilometres per hour."