Hyderabad: Criticising Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekha Rao, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Telangana government has become a “symbol of corruption”. Addressing a press conference on the second day of BJP's National Executive meeting, Goyal said people want a change while taking a veiled jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over dynastic politics.

“The Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption. It is the members of the same family holding key positions in the government. People want a change,” Goyal told reporters.

The Union Minister accused the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi of corruption in the state. He said people of the state had a lot of hopes and the state government has failed to live up to its expectations.

“Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the number 1 state of the country, but sadly, the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people,” he added.

By holding it’s two-day National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, the BJP is eying expansion in Telangana. The state is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP is seeing a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling TRS government in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda had said “parivarvad is being defeated by vikasvad” under the Modi government. He said dynastic politics is getting rejected by people due to politics of development.