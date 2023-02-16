Pink Posters Across Hyderabad on KCR Birthday Eve

BRS party leaders and activists are making arrangements for the birthday celebrations of their boss and the party president K Chandrashekar Rao on a grand note. The celebrations will be held on February 17 across the state. It is his 69th birthday.

The party’s Hyderabad unit is organising the celebrations at Thrill City on Necklace Road.

Blood donation camps, fruit distribution and other social activities along with cake cutting ceremonies would be held across the city by the BRS cadre including MLAs, MLCs and municipal corporators.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy would perform ‘chandiyagam’ at Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills and Ganesh temple at Secunderabad respectively.

