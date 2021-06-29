Pinapaka MLA Rega Angry On Collector, Forest Department Officials

Government whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao expressed his anguish over government officials who are troubling tribals. He said that cases should be filed against ITDA officials, collectors and revenue officials. It is not new for Rega to make such statements especially on forest officials. Earlier, Rega made an appeal to all tribals to drive away forest department officials if they obstruct Podu cultivation.

Most of the land in Kothagudem Bhadradri district comes under 1/70 act which has a provision against transfer of tribal lands to non-tribals in Scheduled areas, a special status under the Constitution.

According to this act only the tribals are the rightful owners of the land. According to the act, the non-tribals should sell their land to tribals only. As a result, a disturbance has been created amongst tribals and non-tribals. On the other hand, forest officials posted marker flags in the podu lands declaring that the land belonged to the forest department.

Recently, Rega convened a meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and raised his voice against the forest officials.