HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, while hearing a public interest litigation petition questioning the state government’s decision to extend timings for the supply of liquor by retail wine shops, bars, pubs, and event-license holders on the eve of New Year had stated that pubs and bars will be held responsible if people are caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

It also directed them to put up warning boards to warn people not to drive under the influence of alcohol and to prosecute violators.

The court also suggested said that drivers should be made available to prevent those from driving under the influence of alcohol. The Court also directed that the music sound should not exceed 45 decibels, especially for those pubs located in residential areas.

It stated that the Supreme Court's directions to the police to follow the guidelines in enforcing the guidelines should also be followed. The High Court opined that the Hyderabad police had taken more action than expected.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday admitted a public interest litigation petition questioning the state government’s decision to extend timings for the supply of liquor by retail wine shops, bars, pubs, and event-license holders on the eve of New Year. The High Court sought to know the reasons for the state extending timings and had posted the case to Thursday.

Last week, the Telangana High Court directed the government to impose stringent restrictions on celebrations for Christmas, New Year and Sankranti. The petitioner stated that the Telangana government, instead of complying with the orders of the High Court issued last week, was not following the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897 and the Provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, by extending the timings. This would lead to huge crowds of people on New Year Day eve. Considering the rise in Omicron and COVID cases this could pose a serious threat, the petitioner stated.

The Court stated that the rules would be in force till January 6th till the next hearing.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand issued guidelines to the organisers of New Year parties in hotels, clubs, and pubs on Wednesday. As per the guidelines, only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to participate in the New Year celebrations at hotels and other venues in Hyderabad.

