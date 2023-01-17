PepsiCo Global Business Services Center to Expand Big in Telangana

American multinational food company PepsiCo is planning to expand big in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Global Business Services Center of PepsiCo which started with just 250 people in 2019 has become 2800 strong now and plans to grow to 4000 employees within the next one and half years.

Roberto Azevedo, EVP Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, met Minister KTR at Telangana Pavilion on the sidelines of World Economic Forum and discussed about the various plans of the company in Telangana State.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over the rapid growth of the PepsiCo’s Global Business Services Center in Hyderabad, Telangana. Minister assured that the state government will extend all possible cooperation for all future investments of the company.

PesiCo GBS is currently delivering critical products and solutions for company operations and digitalising HR, and Financial Services of the company.

PepsiCo is keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with Government of Telangana including improving water efficiency, recycling and reuse of plastics

During the meeting, the manufacturing opportunities for popular PepsiCo food products in Telangana state were also discussed.

IT & Industries Principle Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Spl Secretary,Invest Telangana were present during the meeting.

