PepsiCo and SEEDS To Conduct Direct COVID Vaccination Drive In Hyderabad, Check Details

HYDERABAD: The PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), to launch an outreach program to support the Government of India’s ongoing efforts against Covid-19. As part of the partnership, SEEDS has set up Covid care centres equipped with beds and medical facilities including oxygen cylinders. They will also be launching a ‘Direct Vaccination Drive’ in Gowlidoddi village, Basavatarakam Nagar, Keshav Nagar, and Journalist Colony in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Vaccination camps will be set up to administer over 6000 vaccine doses to the most vulnerable population groups (Women, Elderly, People with Disabilities and Comorbidities, Migrant workers, Daily wage workers, People without IDs or any other Special Groups).

Additionally, they have also reached out to the communities in these villages through online awareness and mobilisation campaigns, distribution of IEC material, and broadcasting of SMS and Video clippings to promote vaccination amongst a population of over 2400 individuals and will continue to reach 10000 people in the coming time.

Additionally, SEEDS is driving the Covid-19 vaccination for the community at large by creating awareness through campaigns to minimise vaccine hesitancy and misinformation and mobilising the people to secure support for the government vaccination programme. Telangana is one of the key states where PepsiCo Foundation is working very closely with SEEDS and providing on-ground support to the local administration.