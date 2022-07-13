People Who Fought for Telangana to be Rewarded When the Time Comes : MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: People who fought for a separate statehood Telangana, may expect something from the TRS government. MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that people who took part in the Telangana movement will be awarded some position by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao “when the time comes”.

Notably, Telangana was created in 2014 after years of agitation by the people who demanded a separate state from Andhra Pradesh. The TRS leader gave an example of Meday Rajeev Sagar, who has been appointed as Chairman of Telangana Foods in Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens by the Government of Telangana, who fought for the separate Telangana state.

“A very good position and identity have been given to Rajeev Sagar by CM KCR. It is considered an identity given to the youth who fought during the Telangana movement. The position given to Rajiv should be an inspiration for all of us. Every brother, sister and people who fought during the Telangana movement with Rajev will also be given the positions by CM KCR when the time comes,” Kavitha said while speaking to the media.

It may be recalled here, Rajeev Sagar, a TRS party worker was given a food corporation chairman position by the state government recently. Highlighting the achievements of the KCR government, Kavitha said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises and changes have come in the lives of the people in the past eight years.

“There were times in the past before the agitation that there were no jobs for our children, no water, and no projects, but if we see over the past eight years how much things have changed, we can see. Godavari water is being received by everyone. There was a time when there were tears in farmers’ eyes but now we can see Kaleshwaram water availability in the farmers’ land,” she said.

“As KCR promised he completed the project in 3 years which is not a simple thing. It’s not possible with anyone else,” Kavitha added.

(With inputs from ANI)

