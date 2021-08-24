People Of Huzurabad Won't Vote For TRS Even If KCR Pays One Lakh Per Person, Says Etela

BJP leader Etela Rajender expressed his confidence that he is going to surely win the Huzurabad bypolls. He said that for the past 20 years, he is working for the people and has won the hearts of the people. He commented that it is very difficult to beat him in the upcoming bypolls.

In a meeting held at Madhuvani Gardens on Monday night at Katrapalli Mandal of Huzurabad, many public representatives from different communities joined BJP. Etela Rajender welcomed them into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Etela Rajender asserted that all government employees should work abiding by the law and should not work for KCR. He criticized the other leaders stating that they will not develop their constituencies but they will come to Huzurabad saying that they will develop the constituency. He termed them like vultures and said that they are trying to deceive the people in the name of developmental activities.

Etela Rajender said that KCR would not have sanctioned new ration cards, pensions, sheep, and Dalit Bandhu if he wouldn't have resigned. He said that the people of Huzurabad are along with him and they will not vote for TRS even if KCR gives them one lakh per person. He told the youth to unite and fight against KCR's dictatorship, arrogance, and monarchy.

Etela Rajender many times threw a challenge to KCR to contest against him if they believe in the welfare activities they took up in the state. He said that the implementation of new schemes in the Huzurabad constituency is only to woo the voters.