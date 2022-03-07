Peddapalli: 4 Workers Killed In Singareni Collieries Mine Mishap

In a very tragic incident, four workers were killed in Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli in Telangana. A roof collapsed in an underground mine in Peddapalli. Workers are extracting coal at the mine Ramagundam RG-3 as a part of the Adriyala Longwall project. After knowing the news, the officials rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are going on.

According to the reports, from this underground mine in the Peddapalli district, SCCL extracts 2.817 million tonnes of coal per annum (MTPA).