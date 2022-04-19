Peddapalli Minors End Lives After Parents Object to Their Love

In a very tragic incident, a boy and girl have ended their lives after their families allegedly didn't agree to their demand to get them married as both are from two different castes and are minors.

The incident took place in Kanukula of Sultanabad mandal. Shiva and Sushmita fell in love with each other and wanted to marry. Somehow, the parents of Shiva and Sushmita came to know about their love affair and they warned both of them. The parents of Shiva and Sushmita along with local police gave counseling to both of them.

Depressed over the words of his parents, Shiva consumed pesticide at the home. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar by his family members but he died while undergoing treatment. The girl who came to know about the death news of her boyfriend also ended her life by jumping into an agricultural well.

With the death of minors, a pall of gloom descended on Kanukula village. Police filed a case and are investigating from all angles to know the exact cause of the death. The villagers have made a video by taking the file photos of the youngsters and the video is going viral on all social media platforms.

