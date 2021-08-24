Peddapalli Mtech Student Found Dead Inside HCU Hostel Room

An engineering post-graduate student was found hanged in the hostel room at Hyderabad Central University on Monday evening. The student, Raghusala Mounika (27) from Peddapalli district, was doing an M. Tech (Nano Science) second-year course. According to the police, Mounika was discovered hanging in her room in the women's hostel on the HCU campus on Monday evening by her fellow students and they immediately informed the warden.

"The woman hanged herself to the window with a bedsheet. A written note was found in the room in which she apologises to her parents for ending her life. No allegations were made against anyone, "said Madhapur ACP Ch Raghunandan Rao. The Gachibowli police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The police have opened an investigation.

The police questioned the students at the hostel and are waiting for family members to determine why the woman ended her life.