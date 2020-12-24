Peddagattu Gollagattu Jatara At Durajpally Suryapet: Date, Time And Significance

After Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, "Peddagattu Jatara" is the second biggest religious congregation in Telangana state. The five-day Peddagattu Jatara at Durajpally will start on February 28, 2021. The Sri Lingamanthula Swamy temple, which hosts the most famous Gollagattu and Peddagattu Jatara is all ready for the upcoming biennial jatara.

Peddagattu Gollagattu Jatara starts off with the procession of ‘Devarapette’ on the Magha Purnima (full moon). Devarapette, houses the Yadava deities Lingamanthula swamy, goddess Chowdamma and others. Till 2019, the divine box was with the guardians of the Kesaram village, but in 2019, it was moved to another place. According to history, this jatara has been celebrated since the 16th century.

People not only from Suryapet and the surrounding areas of Suryapet will come to the jatara but also others from Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha would visit the temple. Women believe that three pradakshinas with baskets decorated with turmeric, vermillion and flowers, and filled with rice, milk, ghee, coconut and an empty earthen pot will protect their livestock.

On the second day, the pot filled with bonam is offered and on the third day, the wedding 'Chandrapatnam' will take place. Finally, the celebrations would come to an end with vratam.

Energy Minister and local legislator G. Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that not only the basic amenities to the devotees but also permanent water and electricity facility and development of the guest house will be taken up. The officials said that for the first time, a route map will be designed to enable vehicles to take the hilly terrain. Special buses will run from various parts of Telangana to jatara.