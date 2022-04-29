Pay Telugu Academy Pending Arrears: Supreme Court To Telangana

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Telangana government to pay the pending arrears of Rs 33 Crore to the Telugu Academy along with the interest.

As part of the Telugu Academy bifurcation case in the Apex Court, the bench allowed the State of Telangana to take back its petition. The Telangana government to date has paid Rs 92.94 Crore so far, it said. However the court directed the govt to pay an interest of six percent on the whole amount, it said.

The SC has given a month's time to implement the orders given by the High Court which were rendered in January 2021 about the bifurcation of its assets and funds and upheld the orders. The Supreme Court said that the High Court orders on the distribution of assets and funds would be in force.

