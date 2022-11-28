Pay Rs 152 Crore for MGNREGA Fund Diversion, Centre to Telangana Govt

The central government served notices to the Telangana government to pay Rs 151.9 crore for allegedly diverting Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) funds to the schemes not permitted under the central scheme guidelines. The rural development ministry has given time to pay the amount to the state government till November 30. The notices issued after the central teams found several implementation issues related to work undertaken under MGNREGA in Telangana.

A central team, which was deployed in the state from June 9 to June 12, found that non permissible work like construction of fish drying platforms or staggered trenches in forest areas.

As per the notice, if the state government does not respond in time, the central government will initiate an action under section 27 of MGNREGA.

