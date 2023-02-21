Pay 6% Interest on Salaries, Pensions: HC to Telangana Government

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to pay 6% of interest to retired employees on the pensions deferred during the period of COVID-19.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji passed the order after hearing a batch of writ petitions and a PIL petition. The Bench referred to the decision of the Supreme Court, in related matters, which said 6% interest amount should be paid to the employees and pensioners over the deferred salaries and pensions.

In the backdrop of the apex court order, the State government had to adhere to the same and pay 6% interest to the pensioners, the Bench said. In the batch of writ petitions, the petitioners contended that 12% interest should be paid to the pensioners over the pensions, which were put on hold during COVID-19 time.

