Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party To Contest In GHMC Elections

The Jana Sena has decided to contest Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the chief of Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan said that, "We have decided to contest the GHMC elections in accordance with the strong wishes of the party rank and file, particularly the young Jana Sainiks." He further added that party leaders and committees in Greater Hyderabad have been asked to get ready for the electoral fight.

He said that, "Party workers and leaders discussed on the issue and later came to me. The Jana Sena committees in many civic divisions in Greater Hyderabad have been working hard and are taking up people's causes. The field level workers expressed strong desire to contest the civic polls and accordingly we decided to jump into the fray."

Jana Sena is a party founded by actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. The State Election Commission on Tuesday morning announced that, the GHMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 1, 2020. The EC said that that last date for filing nominations will be the 20th of this month while the EC will examine the nominations on 21st November.