Pavani from Warangal Among 3 Telugu Students Killed in US Road Accident. 

Hyderabad: In a horrific road accident, three Indian students were killed in Connecticut state in the US on Tuesday, IANS reported. The fatal accident occurred when a truck collided with a mini van in which Indian students were travelling. The deceased students hailed from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports at the time of accident, there were eight persons in the mini van. Three persons died on the spot, five others were shifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Pavani, Warangal and Prem Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad (Telangana), Sai Narasimha of Kadiyapulanka, East Godavari district (AP).

Pavani (22) is the daughter of Gullapalli Ramesh and Kalpana of Girmajipet, Warangal. She was pursuing MS in Connecticut, US.



