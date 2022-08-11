Patriotic Fervour Marked Freedom Runs Conducted Across Telangana

Hyderabad: To celebrate the 75 years of Independence and as part of the state government’s ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham,’ a Freedom Run was organised across Telangana on Thursday. Hyderabad Police had imposed traffic restrictions to facilitate smooth conduct of the run.

Thousands of people participated in the Freedom Run which was conducted in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts by the police department. At several places in the state, Ministers, MPs, state legislators and other elected representatives flagged off the run.

As part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu, flagged off 5k freedom run at Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (#TSPICCC) in Hyderabad. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0hMaZJsau7 — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) August 11, 2022

The freedom run was conducted in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts by the police department as part of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ or the two-week-long celebrations being organised by the state government to mark 75 years of Independence.

In Hyderabad, two Freedom Run were organised. State Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flagged off the 5K Freedom Run which was conducted from the newly inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, MLA D. Nagender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and other officials participated in the programme.

Enthusiastic women and children participated in the Freedom run which started from Police Integrated Command & Control Centre to NTR Bhavan, and returned in the same route. While in the old city of Hyderabad, a 4K Freedom Run was organised from Falaknuma Palace to Charminar. The event was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaik Jahangeer.

On the occasion of the 75 years diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day by Telangana State PS Bahadurpura conducted Freedom Run Program from Charminar Monument to Quli Qutub shah stadium. pic.twitter.com/uKedBsqLQw — SHO BAHADURPURA (@shoBahadurpura) August 11, 2022

Also Read: Student Injures Badly as Ceiling Plaster Falls on Him in IIIT Basara Hostel

A Freedom Run conducted in the Banswada town of Kamareddy district was attended by the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We are all breathing freedom today thanks to the sacrifices made by the great personalities.”