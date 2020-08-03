HYDERABAD: One more MLA from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, August 3. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy along with four of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports, Mahipal Reddy along with his mother, brother and gunman tested positive for the virus. Immediately after testing positive for the infection, he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals and is undergoing treatment.

On August 2, Karimnagar MLC Naradasu Laxman was found to be infected with the virus. On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat. On July 26, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 24, TRS MP and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha also went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the COVID-19. Several leaders from the ruling party have tested positive for the virus.

On July 23, TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padmarao were also infected with COVID-19 and recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 67,660 and the overall death toll due to the virus goes up to 551. Currently, there are 18,500 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and a total of 48,609 were cured from COVID-19 till date.