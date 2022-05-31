Patancheru: 84 Bikes, 37 Autos Seized For Flouting Traffic Rules

Police have seized 84 two-wheelers and 37 autos for flouting traffic rules. Patancheru Police led DSP S Bhem Reddy conducted a community contact programme at Weaker Section Colony at Rameshwarbanda Village in Patancheru Mandal on Tuesday morning.

The DSP said that many people have been travelling in their vehicles without carrying any documents. Six persons who were found moving suspiciously were also detained by the police. DSP interacted with the citizens and sensitised them on traffic guidelines. He also educated them on the effects of taking Ganja and other drugs and told them to stay away from them. He also gave information on cybercrimes. As many as 140 Police personnel participated in the programme.

