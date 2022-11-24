Passport Seva Kendras to Work This Saturday, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 2 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) at Nalgonda and Khammam will remain open on Saturday, 26 November 2022, according to a press release from Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Technical issues at Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad had hampered the processing of applications on 22 November 2022, Tuesday.

Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer (RPO) said applicants who could not get their applications processed on Tuesday have been informed through SMSs about rescheduling their appointments to Saturday. All applicants who have received such SMSs, are advised to visit the respective Kendras, after verifying their scheduled time and slot and submit their applications, the release added.



