Passbooks Of Registered Non-agriculture Lands In Telangana After 10 Days

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched the slot booking process for the registration of non-agriculture properties at BRK Bhavan here on Friday. Now the land owners can book their slot at the Stamps and Registration department’s website www.registration.telangana.gov.in. An e-passbook would be issued and within a week or 10 days, a regular passbook would be issued after the completion of registration.

Registration fees can be paid either online or through a challan, and individuals can visit the registration office to complete their transaction based on the slot booking. Somesh Kumar said that along with witnesses, the buyer and seller should be present at the registration office along with their proof of identity.

When the details of the property to be registered are entered, it will produce details of registration fees, stamp duty and other charges. Currently, 24 slots can be booked at each registration office and the slots will be increased depending on the demand.

TPIN and PTIN evaluation numbers will be entered for slot booking, and if anyone does not have a PTIN number, they can apply at local civic bodies. They will receive the number in two days. The staff in the war room will fix the issue in case of any technical problem. As of now, 96% of the services have been launched and attempts are being made to launch the remaining services soon.