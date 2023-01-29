Parliament's Budget Session 2023: BRS to Boycott President Murmu’s Address 

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary party meeting on Sunday. The party strategy to be adopted in the upcoming Parliament Budget session was discussed in detail.

Senior MP K Kesava Reddy, BRS deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha, KR Suresh Reddy and other members of Parliament attended the Parliamentary party meeting.

During the Parliamentary party meeting, it was decided to boycott President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of Parliament at the commencement of its Union budget on January 31, 2023. Notably, this is the first Parliament session after TRS was renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Chief Minister KCR asked the party MPs to raise the alleged discrimination against Telangana in the matters of release of funds in both the Houses. He added that the party members should highlight the alleged intervention of the Governor in the state governance and expose the failures of the central government.

