Member of Parliament and TRS leader Joginipally Santosh Kumar, on a recent visit to Gir National Park, turned a photographer and captured some amazing shots of a lion. He shared a few glimpses of the Gir Park on his official Twitter handle. Check out the ‘once in a lifetime photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion’ in his tweet below.

Could capture few once in a lifetime, photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion, probably after a scrumptious meal 😊. Countless mesmerising moments, that gave all of us goosebumps in the wild, would definitely last long. Ufff.. this is like a trans and perplexing for me.#Photography pic.twitter.com/edek5EQHLN — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) May 5, 2022

A few days ago, members of parliament visited the famous Gir park ( wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat ) as part of a study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. During the tour, the MPs interacted with the Maldharis tribesmen. The TRS leader shared a video of the local children singing a folk song.

Also Read: Education Is The Topmost Priority Of My Government: AP CM YS Jagan

“No need to know the language when it comes to music”. Look at the happy faces while these Maldharis sing their folk song in their language. Isn’t it refreshing.👌😊 pic.twitter.com/vSlC2sYeqg — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) May 2, 2022

Rajya Sabha MP of the TRS was left amused by the nomads (Maldharis) and their culture. He said humans and animals could still co-exist as long as humans respect the laws of nature.