Parliamentary Committee Members Study Tour of Gir National Park
Member of Parliament and TRS leader Joginipally Santosh Kumar, on a recent visit to Gir National Park, turned a photographer and captured some amazing shots of a lion. He shared a few glimpses of the Gir Park on his official Twitter handle. Check out the ‘once in a lifetime photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion’ in his tweet below.
Could capture few once in a lifetime, photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion, probably after a scrumptious meal 😊. Countless mesmerising moments, that gave all of us goosebumps in the wild, would definitely last long. Ufff.. this is like a trans and perplexing for me.#Photography pic.twitter.com/edek5EQHLN
A few days ago, members of parliament visited the famous Gir park ( wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat ) as part of a study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. During the tour, the MPs interacted with the Maldharis tribesmen. The TRS leader shared a video of the local children singing a folk song.
“No need to know the language when it comes to music”. Look at the happy faces while these Maldharis sing their folk song in their language. Isn’t it refreshing.👌😊 pic.twitter.com/vSlC2sYeqg
Rajya Sabha MP of the TRS was left amused by the nomads (Maldharis) and their culture. He said humans and animals could still co-exist as long as humans respect the laws of nature.
When you respect the Laws of #Nature you can live with wild animals too. That’s what we felt when we had an interaction with these happy herd native tribals namely #Maldharis (A traditional pastoral people found in and around @gir_park). These Nomads and their culture amused us. pic.twitter.com/Flts1gytF6
