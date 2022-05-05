Parliamentary Committee Members Study Tour of Gir National Park

May 05, 2022, 21:46 IST
TRS MP Santosh Kumar's visit to Gir National Park as part of study tour -SakshiPost

Member of Parliament and TRS leader Joginipally Santosh Kumar, on a recent visit to Gir National Park, turned a photographer and captured some amazing shots of a lion. He shared a few glimpses of the Gir Park on his official Twitter handle. Check out the ‘once in a lifetime photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion’ in his tweet below.

A few days ago, members of parliament visited the famous Gir park ( wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat ) as part of a study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. During the tour, the MPs interacted with the Maldharis tribesmen. The TRS leader shared a video of the local children singing a folk song. 

Rajya Sabha MP of the TRS was left amused by the nomads (Maldharis) and their culture. He said humans and animals could still co-exist as long as humans respect the laws of nature. 


