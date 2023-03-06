Parks Under Hyderabad Flyovers

Many activities are still being taken in an effort to green the city and maintain the eco-balance. These initiatives include improving the beauty of the road infrastructure and providing recreation opportunities for the locals, in addition to reducing pollution.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC) has taken a number of creative initiatives, one of which is turning vacant spaces under the flyovers into parks. A 700-meter walking track, seating spaces, a children's play area, and a parking lot for both two- and four-wheel vehicles will be arranged. The space could grow more colourful as features like fountains and sculptures are installed.

Officials from the GHMC are also proposing to build an amphitheatre with seating for more than 40 people, and they intend to place restaurants nearby. Officials from the civic body claimed that the design was developed to add some excellent space on this crowded road section. "Look at how many cars are zooming by on this stretch of road. We wanted to create a space where people can sit, relax, eat, and drink tea or water," said officials.

Select saplings that generate more oxygen than other species would be planted inside the park, and the civic body would name this area as "Oxygen Park". The pillars of the structure will also be adorned with vertical gardens to further improve the appeal of this flyover with a park below.

"Similar attempts will be undertaken with flyovers wherever possible. The official further stated that saplings would be planted under the Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta Extension flyovers.