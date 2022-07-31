Parents of Basara IIIT Students Stage Protests at Sabita Indra Reddy's House

In solidarity with their children who were agitating at IIIT Basar over fulfillment of all the assurances it gave recently, the parents staged a protest outside Telangana Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence at Srinagar colony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The parents alleged that the minister was delaying the fulfillment of assurances and demanded the minister to resolve all the issues immediately.

The students at the institution have been protesting since Saturday night. The students boycotted their dinner and also refused to have breakfast and lunch on Sunday. The students demanded that the institution must immediately terminate the contract of the messes. Further, they demanded reasons for inaction following the food poison incident.

