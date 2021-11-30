Panic Grips OU After Students Stumble Upon Grave Inside Campus

A grave was found on the Osmania University campus on Monday. Students and some joggers at the OU Campus were panic-struck after they had noticed a fresh grave mound in a secluded spot near the engineering college hostel.

Osmania University police were immediately alerted. Students said that they sighted the grave mound among dried leaves with garlands, flowers on the stretch behind EC hostel-1. Police dug up the grave and recovered the body of a dog buried beneath it. OU police didn't register a criminal case.

According to the police, some students and eyewitnesses said that, a few days ago, they have seen a man burying the pet dog.