Panic Grips Hyderabad After Leopard Attack Terrorises Rajendranagar Residents

Hyderabad: Fear again grips Rajendranagar Residents. They suspect the attack of Leopard on their domestic animals. A cow was reported attacked by a Leopard, this triggered panic among the residents of Rajendranagar.

The forest officials learned about a wild animal attack on the cow in the wee hours of Monday and they suspected that it could be a Leopard that attacked the cow in a lonely place. A leopard is suspected to have also attacked two deers on Sunday night at WAKAMATRI (Rice Research Centre) in Rajendranagar.

The leopard was on the prowl at the same area where the half-eaten body of a calf was found a few months ago. There was, panic gripped even with the residents in Bejjuru of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district after an animal was attacked by a Tiger. The forest officials asked the villagers not to enter the forest area.

