Panchayat Raj Minister's Brother Errabelli Pradeep Rao Likely to Quit TRS

In a jolt to ruling TRS party, the chairman of Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank and senior leader in Warangal East Assembly constituency, Errabelli Pradeep Rao is likely to quit the party and join BJP. He is the brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Speaking to the media, Pradeep Rao said, I have decided to quit from TRS party but I have not taken any decision of joining BJP or any other party I will announce my future plans only after a meeting with my supporters.

In 2009 assembly elections, Pradeep Rao contested from Warangal East Assembly constituency on Praja Rajyam Party. After the formation of Telangana, He joined TRS and aspired for the TRS ticket in the next two elections. But the party had given tickets to Konda Surekha and Nannapuneni Narender in 2014 and 2019 elections respectively.

