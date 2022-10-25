Palvai Shravanti is Fighting Like Rudramma Devi, Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack on Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti during campaigning in Nampalli mandal in Munugode on Sunday, the Senior women leaders of Telangana Congress commended Shravanti for continuing her fight against the powerful BJP and TRS parties in the Munugode bypoll elections.

Addressing a series of meetings in the Munugode constituency, Congress MLA Seethakka said Shravanti is fighting against the BJP and TRS like the “Rudramma Devi” without showing any signs of fear.

“The way Rudramma Devi faced several challenges and bravely fought against them, Palvai Shravanti is fighting hard to send a strong message to both the BJP and TRS that they should never underestimate the power of a woman,” Seethakka said.

She alleged that her rival candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is trying hard to scuttle her bypoll campaign. Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy used the help of ‘goons’ to demotivate Shravanti from contesting elections against him.

Meanwhile, TPCC Working President & former minister Dr J Geetha Reddy said Shravanti is fighting the “money and muscle power”. She said the party candidate is drawing inspiration from great leaders like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi to effectively run her campaign.

“Shravanti is proving to the world that women have enough courage to fight against the most powerful men who depend on money and muscle power. She is fighting an ideological battle and she would emerge victorious,” Geetha Reddy said in a media statement.

Geetha Reddy condemned the attack on Shravanti’s convoy and said PM Modi and CM KCR must be ashamed of the actions of their party candidates who are resorting to unethical and violent means to defeat a woman.

Also Read: Partial Solar Eclipse Witnessed By Many Across The Country, Better Visibility in Russia

