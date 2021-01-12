Palle Pragathi: Villages In Telangana Are Abodes Of Greenery And Hygiene, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his happiness over the prestigious Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. He asserted that Telangana was the only state in the country to create and maintain hygiene and transparent governance in villages. He further added that the villages of Telangana will have sophisticated facilities like dump yards, Vaikunthadhamams (crematoriums), nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, etc. He also stated that every household in the state will receive drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha.

In a meeting with Ministers and District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday said that, "No state in the country has achieved so much progress and it is a matter of pride for the Telangana state."

KCR said that, "This is just an example to show how gram panchayats have progressed in the state. Though forests were cut down in the past, the villages in the state today have become abodes of greenery. In terms of greenery and hygiene, Telangana is a model state for the nation,” he said.

He pointed out that, when Telangana was formed, there were only 84 gram panchayats in the state which had their own tractors. But today, 12,681 gram panchayats out of a total of 12,765 gram panchayats in the state have their own tractors with tankers and trolleys.

KCR asked the ministers and MLAs to monitor the Palle Pragathi works. He further advised the additional collector and district panchayat officers to visit the villages and look after the works of Palle Pragathi.

KCR congratulated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for monitoring the Palle Pragathi programme. He also congratulated Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania and commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials. He also congratulated the Ministers and MLAs, sarpanches, and village secretaries who are taking part in the programme.