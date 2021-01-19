Palakurthy Health Worker Collapses After Jab, 4 Adverse Reactions To Covishield in Telangana So far

Four cases of adverse reaction after administering Covishield vaccine to the health care workers have noticed in Telangana - three in Hyderabad and one in Palakurhty in Janagaon district.

A health care worker collapsed after administering the COVID vaccine jab on Monday. She was identified as K Venkata Lakshmi and works in Chennur Village. The 42 year old woman was immediatedly rushed to Janagaon District Government Hospital.

In Hyderabad, a 29-year-old old ANM worker, Naveena displayed the symptoms of nausea and vomiting since inoculation on Saturday. The doctors at Gandhi Hospital said that her condition is stable now.

Dr Fathima Kauser, Medical Officer in-charge of vaccinations in Golconda Area Hospital said that she came to Area Hospital, Golconda and The AEFI team quickly administered medicines to treat her vomiting sensation. She was later sent to Gandhi hospital for better treatment.

A statement from Gandhi Hospital reads, "Doctors on special duty from the AEFI committee have examined her. Her temperature is normal. Her pulse, BP and oxygen saturation are normal as well. She is stable. We will conduct all necessary investigations and monitor her."

Two candidates from Shahpoor UPHC reported giddiness and they have been shifted to Area Hospital Malakajgiri.