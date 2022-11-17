Page Industries (Jockey brand) to invest Rs 290 Cr to set up two facilities in Telangana. These two facilities will provide a total employment to 7000 local youngsters. These units will manufacture Garments which include Sportswear and Athleisure wear.



The announcement was made after a top management team from the company led by V Ganesh, Managing Director, met Industries Minister Sri KTR today at Pragathi Bhavan.



The two proposed locations of Page Industries are as follows:



A) Whitegold Spintex Park Facility (Ibrahimpatnam)





This facility will be a 1,50,000 Sq Ft Plug and Play facility built by Whitegold Spintex Park and leased to Page Industries. This facility will provide jobs to 3000 local youngsters.



B) Mulugu (Siddipet) Facility



Page Industries will build their own facility at Mulugu in a 25 acre parcel. This facility will provide employment to 4000 local youngsters.



Minister KTR welcomed Page Industries to Telangana and assured all possible cooperation from the state government. IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC VC & MD Narsimha Reddy and Director Textiles Mihir Parekh were present in today's meeting.