Padma Award for Manugur Drum Artist Ramachandraiah

A folk artist, Ramachandraiah of Manugur has been chosen for the Padma Shri award, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour conferred by the Union government.

He is a drum artist, who has been working in the industry for decades. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty expressed his delight at the artist's selection for the award in a statement. "It's a source of pride for the district," he stated.

It should be noted that a nadaswaram performer, Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan of Andhra Pradesh, who was picked for the Padma Shri award, worked at the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam for several years.