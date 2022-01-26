Padma Award for Manugur Drum Artist Ramachandraiah

Jan 26, 2022, 12:48 IST
A folk artist, Ramachandraiah of Manugur has been chosen for the Padma Shri award, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour conferred by the Union government. 

He is a drum artist, who has been working in the industry for decades. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty expressed his delight at the artist's selection for the award in a statement. "It's a source of pride for the district," he stated.

It should be noted that a nadaswaram performer, Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan of Andhra Pradesh, who was picked for the Padma Shri award, worked at the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam for several years.


